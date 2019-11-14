John Kennedy staying at Celtic, despite Hibernian manager link

John Kennedy is staying with Celtic

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy is no longer in the running for the Hibernian job, Sky Sports News understands.

Kennedy had been linked with the vacant post at Easter Road after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked earlier this month, but he will be staying with the Scottish champions.

Paul Heckingbottom left Easter Road in early November

Neil Lennon said on Sunday that he didn't want to lose Kennedy, with the former Hoops defender having impressed in his role since working under former manager Brendan Rodgers and current boss Lennon.

Lennon himself left Hibernian in acrimonious circumstances earlier this year.

Jack Ross is also being considered by the Hibernian board, but the former Sunderland, St Mirren and Alloa manager is also attracting the interest of Hibs' Edinburgh rivals Hearts, where he previously worked in the youth academy.

Harry Kewell spoke to Sky Sports News on Saturday about the Hibernian vacancy, as he watched them beat St Johnstone, but he is not being considered for the role.

Heckingbottom was sacked by Hibs after a 5-2 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup on November 2.

Hibernian play Motherwell at home in the Scottish Premiership when league action resumes after the international break.