Hibernian: Jack Ross in talks to become Easter Road boss

Jack Ross is in talks to become the next manager of Hibernian, Sky Sports News understands.

Terms between the two parties were being discussed on Thursday evening after the former St Mirren and Sunderland manager was identified as the man to take over at Easter Road.

It is likely a deal will be confirmed on Friday by the Edinburgh side, who sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom at the start of the month.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy had been linked with the vacancy but he will be staying with the Scottish champions.

Harry Kewell spoke to Sky Sports News on Saturday about the Hibernian job, as he watched them beat St Johnstone, but was not being considered for the role.

Heckingbottom was sacked by Hibs after a 5-2 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup on November 2.

Before Saturday's victory at St Johnstone, the Leith side had won just once in the league this season, on the opening day of the campaign.

Ross was sacked by Sunderland after less than 18 months in charge of the League One club after he guided them to the play-off final last season.