Coronavirus: Hibernian player self-isolating after contracting Covid-19 at home

Hibs say player is showing no symptoms and has not been inside the club's stadium or training ground since contracting coronavirus; unnamed individual will self-isolate for a 10-day period after coming into contact with virus at home

Tuesday 16 February 2021 17:34, UK

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 16: A general view of Easter Road during a Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock at Easter Road on January 16, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

A Hibernian player is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus at their home, the club has confirmed.

The unnamed individual, who is showing no symptoms, has not been to the club's training ground or stadium since coming into contact with the virus.

The player will now undergo a 10-day isolation period and will miss Hibs' next home match against Hamilton on Saturday, but he could be back in time for the side's following game at Easter Road against Motherwell on February 27.

Hibs are third in the Scottish Premiership, four points clear of Aberdeen in fourth and 12 behind second-placed Celtic after 28 games.

Jack Ross' side have won their last three matches, beating Dundee United, St Mirren and Aberdeen.

