Jack Ross: Hibernian head coach signs contract extension until 2024

Jack Ross took charge of Hibernian in November 2019 and led the club to a third-place finish in last season's Scottish Premiership; Ross: "We had a good season last season and the aim this year is to build on that. We've got a terrific group of players."

Tuesday 20 July 2021 09:03, UK

SNS - Jack Ross
Image: Jack Ross is predicting an exciting season for Hibernian

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has signed a two-year contract extension until the summer of 2024.

Ross led Hibs to a third-place finish in last season's Scottish Premiership to qualify for the inaugural Europa Conference League.

They also reached the Scottish Cup final and Scottish League Cup semi-final.

"I'm very happy at Hibernian and I have been well supported by my staff, the players and the board," said Ross, who took charge at Easter Road in November 2019.

"We had a good season last season and the aim this year is to build on that. We've got a terrific group of players.

Trending

"We are looking to bring in one or two to strengthen our group and I believe we have an exciting season ahead of us."

Josh Doig, Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet 1:20
Ross said last week that he expects interest in defenders Josh Doig and Ryan Porteous plus striker Kevin Nisbet this summer

Hibernian chairman Ronald J Gordon added: "Jack is a terrific leader for our team and club. He has helped us make great strides on the pitch and has delivered what has been a very successful season, with the team playing exciting, dynamic and winning football.

Also See:

"He shares our vision of the possibilities at Hibs. His management is insightful and deliberate, and I am confident that we will continue to build on last season's success.

"We are keen to keep a very good thing going under Jack's leadership.

"Stability and continuity are critical as we continue to make progress in making our club all that it can be, so this is an important step forward."

Motherwell
Hibernian

Sunday 1st August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Hibs host Santa Coloma of Andorra on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round. Should they progress they will take on Maltese side Gzira United or Rijeka of Croatia.

Hibs travel to Motherwell for their Scottish Premiership season opener on August 1, live on Sky Sports.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q