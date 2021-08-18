Hibernian's Martin Boyle pens new contract until 2024 at Easter Road

Martin Boyle has signed a new three-year contract at Scottish Premiership leaders Hibernian.

Aberdeen had a bid in the region of £500,000 for the winger rejected on Monday, his new deal means that Boyle, a key member of Jack Ross' side, has agreed to remain at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

The Easter Road side have moved quickly to keep the player, who has scored five goals in seven games this season.

On his new deal, Boyle said: "It's a great feeling to agree a new deal at a football club that means a lot to me and my family.

"I think everyone can see how much I'm enjoying it here and how my own game is benefitting from that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boyle signs a new deal at Hibernian that keeps him at the club he says he loves until 2024

"As a team we're always looking to improve and that's key for me. Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that's where I want to be.

"If we keep working hard, then hopefully we will be able to create more highs than the ones we've already had."

Boyle, 28, has made more than 230 appearances for Hibs since joining in 2015, scoring 54 goals.

The Australia international has also scored three goals for the Socceroos and was shortlisted for Australian PFA player of the year last week.

Head coach Jack Ross added: "Last season, his numbers for goals and assists were outstanding, and he's started exactly the same this season as well. You can tell he's feeling good and he's right at it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says Boyle's contract extension is a sign of intent by the club

"For me, he's as good as anyone in this country in his position, and long may it continue because he's a major asset for us.

"He's also a really good character, brings energy to the club every day, and works really hard for the team. He's a player of real quality and a really good person for us to have at this football club.

"I've had long conversations with our new CEO Ben Kensell about building something here and he has been hugely supportive in aiming to keep our best players at the club."

Sporting director Graeme Mathie added: "It's really important for us to have sustained success and to build on last season and to do that we have to keep our best players at the club; that's why we're delighted to keep Martin with us.

"Like Jack has mentioned, Martin has been terrific for us over the last 18 months, and you can see how much he flourishes in this system.

"I'm looking forward to many special performances from him, and the team, in the future."