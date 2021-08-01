Josh Doig: Young Hibernian defender set to leave in coming weeks

Hibs boss Jack Ross tells Sky Sports that he expects movement shortly; Doig left out of squad for Premiership opener against Motherwell; Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea all reportedly interested in a move for Doig

Sunday 1 August 2021 16:35, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 22: Hibernian head coach Jack Ross (left) with Josh Doig during the Scottish Cup final match between Hibernian and St Johnstone at Hampden Park, on May 22, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) 0:56
Jack Ross confirms left-back Josh Doig will depart Hibernian after leaving him out of the squad for their Premiership opener at Motherwell

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has told Sky Sports that left back Josh Doig is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Doig was left out of the Hibernian squad for Sunday's game against Motherwell.

Ross said there is strong interest from various clubs and he expects movement soon regarding Doig.

Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with the exciting 19-year-old.

More to follow....

