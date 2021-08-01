Josh Doig: Young Hibernian defender set to leave in coming weeks

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has told Sky Sports that left back Josh Doig is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Doig was left out of the Hibernian squad for Sunday's game against Motherwell.

Ross said there is strong interest from various clubs and he expects movement soon regarding Doig.

Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with the exciting 19-year-old.

