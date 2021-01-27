Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Hibernian defender Josh Doig

Josh Doig has caught the eye of Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea with his performances for Hibs this season; The teenager is under contract until 2023; Watch Hibernian vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday from 7pm

Wednesday 27 January 2021 17:41, UK

Josh Doig
Image: Josh Doig has made 19 appearances for Hibs this season

Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring the progress of Hibernian left-back Josh Doig.

The 18-year-old Edinburgh-born defender has attracted attention from a host of clubs after a number of impressive displays since making his first-team debut last August.

Doig, who is contracted to Easter Road until 2023, has represented Scotland at U18 level.

He made his 19th appearance of the season for Hibs in last Saturday's Betfred Cup semi-final defeat against St Johnstone.

Celtic are not looking for a left-back in this transfer window but they could make a move for Doig in the summer.

Doig was a given a six-week break from first-team duties before Christmas and returned with an energetic performance in the defeat to Rangers on Boxing Day.

He has been ever-present since and produced a man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on January 16.

Hibs face Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Hibernian
Rangers

Wednesday 27th January 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

