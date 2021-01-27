Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Hibernian defender Josh Doig

Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring the progress of Hibernian left-back Josh Doig.

The 18-year-old Edinburgh-born defender has attracted attention from a host of clubs after a number of impressive displays since making his first-team debut last August.

Doig, who is contracted to Easter Road until 2023, has represented Scotland at U18 level.

He made his 19th appearance of the season for Hibs in last Saturday's Betfred Cup semi-final defeat against St Johnstone.

Celtic are not looking for a left-back in this transfer window but they could make a move for Doig in the summer.

1:39 Hibernian boss Jack Ross says the club must deal with their performance problems ahead of Wednesday's game at home to Rangers

Doig was a given a six-week break from first-team duties before Christmas and returned with an energetic performance in the defeat to Rangers on Boxing Day.

He has been ever-present since and produced a man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on January 16.

Hibs face Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

