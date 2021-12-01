Joe Newell: Hibernian midfielder banned from driving after admitting drink driving charge

Joe Newell was named in the Hibernian team to face Rangers on Wednesday, just hours after admitting a drink driving charge in court.

The 28-year-old midfielder was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £420 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after being charged by police in October.

Hibernian said Newell had been handed the "maximum possible fine" by the club.

The Scottish Premiership club said in a statement: "Hibernian FC is fully aware and wholly condemns the actions of Joe Newell.

"While observing the conclusion of the legal proceedings, Hibernian FC investigated this internally, treating this incident with the upmost seriousness.

"Hibernian FC fully understands the severity of this matter, as does Newell, and he has been handed the maximum possible fine by the club, alongside receiving punishment at Court.

"Hibernian FC expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from its players and staff. This has been firmly reinforced to the player.

"This will now remain a private matter and Hibernian FC will make no further comment."

Image: Hampden Park will host the League Cup final between Hibs and Celtic later this month

Hibernian are putting "increased pressure on the SPFL" for a bigger ticket allocation for the League Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Easter Road club expressed frustration last month when they were given around 17,500 tickets for the December 19 final, which is just more than one third of the national stadium's 51,000 capacity.

Hibs took less than 10,000 supporters to the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park but feel their attendance at previous finals should have been considered as they sought a 50/50 split.

The Edinburgh side confirmed they have sold their allocation and again made the case for more tickets.