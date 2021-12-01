Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hibernian vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Easter Road.

Hibernian 0

    Rangers 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

      free_kick_won icon

      Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).

      free_kick_won icon

      Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Matt Macey.

      free_kick_won icon

      Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

      free_kick_won icon

      Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.