Hibernian 0-1 Rangers: Late Kemar Roofe penalty sees Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintain perfect start

Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start as Rangers manager after a late Kemar Roofe penalty secured a 1-0 victory away to Hibernian.

It looked like the Scottish Premiership leaders were going to be frustrated at Easter Road, but the substitute's spot-kick, after Ryan Kent was deemed to have been fouled by Ryan Porteous, made it three wins on the spin for Van Bronckhorst and took Rangers seven points clear of Celtic at the summit.

There was one alteration to the Hibs team that started the 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at the weekend as top-scorer Martin Boyle returned from suspension and took the place of Jamie Gullan in attack. It meant the hosts began with the same XI from their Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers 10 days previously.

Van Bronckhorst made one change to the side that won 3-1 at Livingston on Sunday, as Steven Davis replaced Scott Arfield in midfield.

The away end was illuminated at kick-off time as several visiting supporters had managed to smuggle pyrotechnics in, but the game itself was something of a slow-burner.

The first notable moment came in the 13th minute when Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey had to push a Davis cross behind for a corner.

Four minutes later, a Paul McGinn through ball released Boyle down the right but the Hibs forward's first-time shot from a tight angle was easily dealt with by Allan McGregor.

Image: Referee John Beaton awards a penalty after a foul by Ryan Porteous on Rangers' Ryan Kent

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo glanced a header wide from a James Tavernier cross in the 29th minute before Ianis Hagi saw a low shot from the edge of the box take a deflection off Hibs left-back Josh Doig and run agonisingly wide of the post five minutes later.

The visitors should have gone ahead in the last minute of the first half when Aribo picked out the unmarked Alfredo Morelos with a cross from the right but the Colombian sent a free header wide from seven yards.

The second half started in livelier fashion than the first, with Boyle seeing a thunderous half-volley charged down by Borna Barisic after Josh Campbell's cross found him 16 yards out.

Moments later Rangers attacker Kent sent a powerful strike just wide from 25 yards.

Image: Roofe fires home his penalty to see Rangers ahead

Hibs went desperately close in the 53rd minute when Joe Newell ran on to a quick throw-in and sent an inviting ball across goal, but Connor Goldson somehow hooked it away with Kevin Nisbet waiting to knock it into the net.

There was a brief delay to proceedings in the 57th minute after supporters from both ends threw smoke bombs on to the pitch.

Kent then threatened with another couple of efforts, with the first blocked by the head of Porteous and the second - a few minutes later - pushed wide by Macey.

Hibs wing-back Chris Cadden fizzed an angled shot inches wide from just inside the box in the 71st minute and, at the other end, Aribo shot into the side-netting after finding some space inside the box.

Rangers eventually made the breakthrough when Roofe tucked his penalty away, much to the dismay of Porteous who felt Kent went down too easily.

What the managers said

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "Frustration is the emotion because we didn't deserve to lose. We were strong in all aspects of the performance.

"Probably the only criticism is not working [Rangers goalkeeper] Allan McGregor enough, but overall the strength of performance against the champions was really good and we absolutely didn't deserve not to take anything from the match.

"I think there's a spotlight that falls upon Ryan in this fixture but tonight his performance level was really good.

"There will be a spotlight on him again over the concession of the penalty, but we will look more at the strength of his performance. I think he's shown tonight why he's such a good young centre-half in this country.

"The length of time John took to give the penalty gave me encouragement that he wasn't going to give it because it was unusual. On first sight you might think it's clear-cut and you would expect it to be given right away.

"Ryan was adamant he pulled out and there was minimal contact, and I would tend to agree. I think it's very 50-50. I would claim for it in the opposition box but I think we also have a good argument to say it maybe shouldn't have been given. To lose the game in that manner makes it doubly disappointing."

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: "Hibs are a good side, very well organised, so to keep a zero here is massive for us because we knew we would always get chances.

"It was a very big win. It was a tough game as we expected before kick-off. It was really close. There was a lot of physical play from both teams and not many chances.

"In the first half, we had some good moments to score. There was a great chance for Morelos.

"In the second half, you could see when we won the ball we had the spaces to attack. However, we weren't too sharp in those moments and we gave a lot of loose balls away. Those moments were there for both teams but luckily for us we came away with the win."

Hibs entertain Motherwell, while Rangers host Dundee, with both Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday.