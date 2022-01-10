Martin Boyle: Hibernian reject £2m bid from Al-Faisaly for Australia international winger

Hibernian have rejected a £2m bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly for forward Martin Boyle, Sky Sports News understands.
The 28-year-old Australia international was keen to speak to the Pro-League side with a life-changing two-year contract on offer from the Middle East.
It is the second offer Al-Faisaly have made for Boyle, after a £500,000 bid was rejected in December.
Boyle - who has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Hibs this season, plus five in nine games for Australia - is under contract at Easter Road until at least the summer of 2024.
Speaking after signing that new deal in August, Boyle said: "I think everyone can see how much I'm enjoying it here and how my own game is benefitting from that.
"As a team, we're always looking to improve and that's key for me. Everyone can see the desire from the club, the players, and the management staff to progress and challenge for trophies and European football; that excites me and that's where I want to be."
