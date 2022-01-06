Hibernian: Harry Clarke, Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen join Easter Road club

Defender Harry Clarke has joined Hibernian on an 18-month loan from Arsenal.

He spent the first half of the Scottish Premiership season at Ross County but was recalled by the Premier League club ahead of a move to Easter Road.

Clarke featured at both right-back and centre-back for Malky Mackay's side, scoring three goals and adding two assists from 17 appearances at the Dingwall club.

"Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I'm really pleased we've been able to secure him for the club," said Hibs boss Shaun Maloney.

"He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he'll be a big asset for us going forward.

"In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this club and over the coming days I'm very much looking forward to working with him."

'Extremely talented' Henderson and Melkersen excite Maloney

Image: Ewan Henderson will make his move to Hibs permanent in the summer

Clarke's arrival follows the signings of attacking midfielder Ewan Henderson on loan from Celtic and Norwegian striker Elias Melkersen.

Henderson, 21, will make the move permanent in the summer after agreeing a three-year deal.

The midfielder, who has featured in the Premiership, Champions League and Europa League, follows in his brother Liam's footsteps after his spell at Easter Road.

Melkersen has signed a deal until the summer of 2026 following his move from FK Bodo/Glimt.

Image: Elias Melkersen has signed a long-term deal until the summer of 2026

The 19-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front three positions, has scored 23 goals in 37 games since turning professional and has two in three games for Norway's U20 side.

Maloney added: "Ewan is an extremely talented player. He has superb awareness and vision, he's creative and will provide assists.

"He's a player I really want to help to develop so he can show the league the talent he has.

"As a club, we look forward to helping Ewan develop so he can achieve his potential over the coming years.

Image: Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has made his first signings since taking over at Easter Road

"Elias is a really talented young player who has genuine potential to play a big part and, ultimately, to be very successful at this club.

"We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style of play as a team and also to our league, so we'll be conscious of this.

"He's an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch. We're looking forward to working with him."

Gullan joins Raith Rovers

Leaving Easter Road is Jamie Gullan who has joined Championship side Raith Rovers.

The 22-year-old came through Hibernian's academy and made his debut in a UEFA Europa League qualifier against Faroese club NSI Runavik in July 2018.

Gullan went on to make 37 appearances for the club, seven of those coming this season.

