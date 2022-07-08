Hibernian: Women’s team owned by Easter Road club alongside men's side

Easter Road club own Hibernian women's team; the team will return to Edinburgh to play home matches, Hibs boss Dean Gibson and several players have agreed full-time deals as the club move to a professional status

Friday 8 July 2022 07:09, UK

Manager Dean Gibson reflects on the news Hibernian have taken the women's team under club ownership and committed to going full-time in the future, while moving the team to Edinburgh

Hibernian women have moved under the ownership of the Easter Road club, joining the men's, development and under-18s teams.

The team are moving towards professional status following Hibs' executive chairman Ron Gordon completing the acquisition, with the team also set to move back to Edinburgh after a season at Livingston.

Chief executive Ben Kensell told the club's official website: "This is a really proud day for everyone involved with Hibernian FC.

Hibernian Season 22/23 kit launch....Picture: Alan Rennie.
Image: Hibernian's women's team are now owned by the club and work alongside the men's

"Embedding the women's team within the club has always been a key ambition of ours, so we're delighted we've been able to reach that goal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"We made huge strides last season by breaking the Scottish attendance for women's football with over 5,500 spectators watching the Edinburgh derby and it's been clear to see the growth the game has made over the last few years.

"We have a clear vision for Hibernian women, and we want to build on their success to inspire a generation of young female players.

"We are also proud to see Hibernian women return to Edinburgh, this city should always be their home.

"We will fully support and invest in the women's football strategy, like we have done this season, with the ambition of eventually achieving European football and becoming a professional outfit.

"Hibernian FC is proud of being an inclusive club for all and I believe this shows real intent to put women's football at the very heart of the club.

"We would also like to thank Hibernian Community Foundation for all the work they've done over the years with the women's team."

