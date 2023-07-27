Inter d'Escaldes 2-1 Hibernian: Late Joe Newell goal gives Hibernian hope after embarrassing loss to Andorran side

Joe Newell's stoppage-time free-kick gave Hibernian a lifeline during an embarrassing 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat in Andorra.

David Marshall's howler had left Hibernian facing an uphill battle to avoid an early exit as home side Inter d'Escaldes went two ahead in the 71st minute.

A day after Hibs announced Marshall would hand the captaincy back to Paul Hanlon after a season with the armband, the 38-year-old's fumble allowed the home side to double their lead in the second qualifying round first leg.

Marshall had been left utterly exposed for the home side's 15th-minute opener and there were very few positives for manager Lee Johnson in his first European game until Newell's intervention.

The midfielder drove a low effort from 20 yards after Elie Youan was tripped on the edge of the box and the home goalkeeper could not keep it out.

Hibs still face a fight to overturn their deficit and set up a clash against Swedes Djurgardens or Swiss side Luzern in the next round.

Lee Johnson refuses to call Hibs' 2-1 defeat to Inter Club d'Escaldes an embarrassment and insists the fans must get behind the team ahead of the Conference League qualifier second leg.

Meanwhile, Derry City came from behind to win 2-1 against Finnish outfit KuPS.

Axel Vidjeskog opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot, before a Will Patching header and a point-blank Cian Kavanagh finish saw Derry City earn a first leg win.

Crusaders earned a 2-2 draw at home to Rosenborg, but Linfield's chances of progressing look all but gone after they suffered a 5-2 defeat at home to Pogon Szczecin.