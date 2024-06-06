David Gray named Hibernian head coach on three-year deal

Hibernian's Scottish Cup-winning captain David Gray has been appointed as the club's new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 36-year-old was in his fourth stint as temporary boss after replacing Nick Montgomery who was sacked last month and led the club to a 3-0 win over Motherwell before a 1-1 draw against Livingston.

Gray, who retired from playing three years ago to focus on coaching, became a club legend when he scored the winner against Rangers in 2016 to end their 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

He first took interim charge after Jack Ross was dismissed in 2021 and again when his replacement Shaun Maloney was sacked four months later.

Gray - who then stepped up again following Lee Johnson's dismissal - will work under the Easter Road club's new sporting director Malky Mackay who led the search for Hibs' sixth permanent boss since November 2019.

"It is a real privilege for me to become the head coach of this great football club," said Gray.

"Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well - so to be given this opportunity is a true honour.

"From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward."

Image: Malky MacKay (right) is the new Hibernian sporting director

Since taking over at Hibernian, the Gordon family have sacked Paul Heckingbottom, Ross, Maloney, Johnson and Montgomery in less than five years.

On the appointment of David Gray, Mackay said: "Following a robust recruitment process, David emerged as our preferred candidate and we are delighted to have him on board.

"Having watched his progression closely over a number of years, David's ready to step up and become Hibernian FC's Head Coach.

"David understands the pressures and demands that come with a club like Hibs, knows Scottish football inside out, is an excellent coach and a strong man manager.

"He already has good relationships with the current playing squad and members of staff both at HTC and Easter Road, which provides an element of stability, and we know he's the right man for the job."

