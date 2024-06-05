Hibernian: David Gray offered head coach job after fourth caretaker spell

Hibernian are close to appointing caretaker manager David Gray as the club’s new permanent head coach.

The 36-year-old - in his fourth stint as temporary boss - replaced Nick Montgomery who was sacked last month and led the club to a 3-0 win over Motherwell before a 1-1 draw against Livingston.

Following a detailed search - led by new sporting director Malky Mackay - Gray has been offered the job, but a deal has not yet been signed.

Gray - who scored the winning goal to seal Scottish Cup glory in 2016 - will become the Easter Road club's sixth boss since November 2019.

Since taking over at Hibernian, the Gordon family have sacked Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Montgomery in less than five years.

Image: Malky MacKay (right) is the new Hibernian sporting director

When asked last month if he would want the role going forward and become a manager in his own right, Gray said: "I'm not shying away from it. I believe I can do it. I've demonstrated I can.

"Ultimately it's what the club want to do moving forward. If they feel I'm ready to do it and they want me to do it that's a decision they can make."

After missing out on a top-six finish, Hibs' directors issued a statement promising to "conduct a full review of the club's football structure" and said it was "simply unacceptable" to finish in the bottom half of the table.

Bill Foley's Black Knight group will assist in the process after the Bournemouth owner recently purchased 25 per cent of the club.

