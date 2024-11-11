David Gray: Struggling Hibernian back head coach despite poor start to Scottish Premiership season

Hibernian's under-fire head coach David Gray has received the backing of the club's board.

The 36-year-old former club captain watched his side lose 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Saturday, which extended their poor form to one victory from 12 Scottish Premiership matches this season.

It means Hibs - who have conceded nine goals in the final 15 minutes of games this term, and, as a result, have dropped 11 points - are bottom of the league.

However, following a cycle of sacking managers - with four dismissed in under three years - Gray is set to be given a chance to improve results after the international break.

'All departments under pressure to deliver'

"We are disappointed with the poor start to our current season like all Hibernian FC supporters," a statement from the Hibs board of directors on Monday night read.

"Following the weekend's result, we have held discussions as a group addressing how we move forward. We continue to work tirelessly in our quest to improve our performance and achieve the results we need on the pitch.

"Through this challenging time, we support our head coach David Gray and his management team. All departments are under pressure to deliver.

"We recognise that this is a hard time for our supporters and we know we can do better. Together, with Black Knight Football, we are working hard to make that happen."

Hibernian travel to Dundee on November 23.

Gordon: Constant change a massive problem

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News in September, Ian Gordon insisted Gray would be given time at Easter Road following years of managerial uncertainty.

Just months on from that exclusive interview, Hibs have stuck to their word.

"It is hard to build something when you're constantly changing," Gordon admitted to Sky Sports News. "That has been a massive problem for us.

"We need to put a structure in place, and [give] time to Dave and Malky.

"I think it's easy to look back and wish we did things differently. I know it's tough for fans to realise that, but there have been massive lessons learned throughout that time.

"I think we could always wise up a bit earlier. I'm not hiding from the fact we haven't got it correct along the way but we do feel through the ups and downs over the last few years that we're in a good position now with the structure in place."