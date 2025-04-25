David Gray: Hibernian head coach agrees new three-year deal at Easter Road with club third in Scottish Premiership

Hibernian head coach David Gray has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at Easter Road until 2028.

The 36-year-old took charge last summer following Lee Johnson's departure and has turned the club's fortunes around after a dismal start.

They sit third in the Premiership, but one win in their first 14 league games saw them bottom of the table with pressure increasing on the former captain.

But Hibs are now on a 17-game unbeaten run, a post-war club record, with wins against leaders Celtic, Rangers and Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

Gray, who made 177 appearances for the Hibees as a player, has already been named Premiership manager of the month three times this season, another record for the Leith club.

Assistant head coaches Eddie May, Liam Craig and Craig Samson have also agreed contract extensions.

Gray said: "This is a football club that means a lot to me, my family, and my staff, and we're delighted to have signed new deals. I've been very open about the support we've received from the board and it means a lot to be backed by the Gordon family and Malky Mackay.

"There have been ups and downs this season, but the turnaround we've had is due to everyone's hard work. The players and the staff have worked tirelessly to get us in the position we're in heading into the split.

"As a collective group, we want to continue making the supporters proud. They have been with us every step of the way this season, and we can't thank them enough for that.

"The aim for us is to build on our performances and to pick up as many points as possible. We're excited about the future here at Hibs."

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: "I am delighted that David, and his staff have extended their commitment to our club, and they thoroughly deserve their new contracts. David is a terrific ambassador and leader for our team and this club and his staff have worked tirelessly to help Hibs succeed.

"Over the course of the season, it's been evident to everyone how David has adapted, evolved, and improved a number of our players, which has allowed us to make great strides on the pitch.

"He is someone that fully understands the fabric of this football club and has a deep desire to be successful here. Tying down someone of David's calibre was an important step for us, and we look forward to what the future holds."