Micky Mellon: Dundee United hopeful of appointing Tranmere boss within 48 hours

Dundee United are hopeful of appointing Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon

Dundee United are hopeful of appointing Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon as the club's new manager within 48 hours.

Mellon has been given permission by Tranmere chairman Mark Palios to discuss the possibility of taking over at Tannadice and the two clubs are working on a compensation agreement.

If appointed, Mellon would replace Robbie Neilson, who left Tayside to take charge at Hearts for a second time last month.

Dundee United, who are back in the Scottish Premiership after four years in the second tier, have held discussions in the past week with a number of candidates, including former England manager Steve McClaren and Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay.

Paisley-born Mellon has spent his entire playing and coaching career in England.

He led Tranmere to two successive promotions but they were relegated from League One last month after clubs voted to end the season early due to the Covid-19 crisis.