Dundee United fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:25, UK

Image: Dundee United will host arch-rivals Dundee at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016

Dundee United will host arch-rivals Dundee at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016.

Dundee United will travel to Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, August 1, before tough-looking games at home to champions Rangers (August 7) and at Celtic (September 25).

Tam Courts' side entertain Celtic at the start of December, travel to Ibrox on December 18 and then take on newly promoted Dundee at Dens Park on January 2, before a clash at Parkhead at the end of that month.

And the Tangerines host both Rangers on February 19 and Dundee on April 9, with the season splitting at the end of that month.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
7: Rangers (h) - 3pm
21: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
28: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm

September

11: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
18: Dundee (h) - 3pm
25: Celtic (a) - 3pm

October

2: Ross County (h) - 3pm
16: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
30: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

November

6: Hearts (a) - 3pm
20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
27: Ross County (a) - 3pm

December

1: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
4: Celtic (h) - 3pm
11: Livingston (h) - 3pm
18: Rangers (a) - 3pm
26: Hibs (h) - 3pm
29: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Dundee (a) - 3pm
26: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
29: Celtic (a) - 3pm

February

5: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
9: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
19: Rangers (h) - 3pm
26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

March

2: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
5: Hearts (h) - 3pm
19: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

April

2: Hibs (a) - 3pm
9: Dundee (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

