Dundee United fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Dundee United will host arch-rivals Dundee at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016.

Dundee United will travel to Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, August 1, before tough-looking games at home to champions Rangers (August 7) and at Celtic (September 25).

Tam Courts' side entertain Celtic at the start of December, travel to Ibrox on December 18 and then take on newly promoted Dundee at Dens Park on January 2, before a clash at Parkhead at the end of that month.

And the Tangerines host both Rangers on February 19 and Dundee on April 9, with the season splitting at the end of that month.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

7: Rangers (h) - 3pm

21: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

28: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm

September

11: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

18: Dundee (h) - 3pm

25: Celtic (a) - 3pm

October



2: Ross County (h) - 3pm

16: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

27: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

30: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

November

6: Hearts (a) - 3pm

20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

27: Ross County (a) - 3pm

December

1: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

4: Celtic (h) - 3pm

11: Livingston (h) - 3pm

18: Rangers (a) - 3pm

26: Hibs (h) - 3pm

29: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm



January

2: Dundee (a) - 3pm

26: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

29: Celtic (a) - 3pm

February

5: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

9: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm

19: Rangers (h) - 3pm

26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

March



2: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

5: Hearts (h) - 3pm

19: St Mirren (a) - 3pm



April

2: Hibs (a) - 3pm

9: Dundee (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports