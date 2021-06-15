Dundee United will host arch-rivals Dundee at Tannadice on September 18 in the first top-flight Dundee derby since 2016.
Dundee United will travel to Aberdeen in their Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday, August 1, before tough-looking games at home to champions Rangers (August 7) and at Celtic (September 25).
Tam Courts' side entertain Celtic at the start of December, travel to Ibrox on December 18 and then take on newly promoted Dundee at Dens Park on January 2, before a clash at Parkhead at the end of that month.
And the Tangerines host both Rangers on February 19 and Dundee on April 9, with the season splitting at the end of that month.
Dundee United fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
Trending
- Scottish Prem: Rangers and Celtic live on Sky on opening weekend
- Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England squad
- Fury and Wilder face to face – expect mind games!
- Eriksen thankful for support: 'I'm fine under the circumstances'
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- Tuesday at the Euros: Portugal, France, Germany in action
- Glazer: We heard Neville's 'good ideas'
- More fans allowed at Wembley Euros games and Wimbledon
August
1: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
7: Rangers (h) - 3pm
21: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
28: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm
September
11: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
18: Dundee (h) - 3pm
25: Celtic (a) - 3pm
October
2: Ross County (h) - 3pm
16: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
30: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
November
6: Hearts (a) - 3pm
20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
27: Ross County (a) - 3pm
December
1: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
4: Celtic (h) - 3pm
11: Livingston (h) - 3pm
18: Rangers (a) - 3pm
26: Hibs (h) - 3pm
29: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Dundee (a) - 3pm
26: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
29: Celtic (a) - 3pm
February
5: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
9: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
19: Rangers (h) - 3pm
26: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
March
2: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
5: Hearts (h) - 3pm
19: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
April
2: Hibs (a) - 3pm
9: Dundee (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports
- Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
- Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
- Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
- Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
- Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.