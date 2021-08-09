Transfer news: Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland to join Beerschot

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is set to complete a £1m move to top-flight Belgian side Beerschot.

The Scotland international will have a medical before sealing a move away from Tannadice Park.

Shankland missed Saturday's win over Rangers, with head coach Thomas Courts saying the 25-year-old had suffered a hip injury in training.

Courts revealed after the match he was set to meet owner Mark Ogren and expected some departures from the club.

"I think at this stage of the transfer window, we're just building to a natural crescendo with a couple out a few in," he told Sky Sports.

"That is what the players need - a bit of added quality and healthy competition."

Courts welcomes transfer interest in his players

Image: Courts says he will look to add to his squad before the window shuts

Speaking to Sky Sports News before the season got underway, Courts insisted he was pleased to see his star men linked with moves away from the Scottish Premiership club.

He said: "It's pleasing for me that these players are attracting interest because they are top players.

"I see that every day in the terms of the way that they train and play.

"Ultimately when we recruit, what we feel are future assets, at some point bigger clubs are going to come calling and showing interest. We need to be prepared for that.

Image: Shankland has scored 40 goals for Dundee United

"I see that as a positive sign in terms of the strategy we've got at the club."

With Dundee United expected to add to their squad before the transfer window shuts, Courts added that he will also look to give youngsters a chance.

"It's something I've been speaking to the club about on a regular basis," said Courts when asked about potential signings.

"I want to be really selective with the recruitment this year because again, I do feel the young players are scalable here.

"They're hungry for opportunities so before we jump straight into the transfer market, I want to make sure I've cast an eye over every single player here, and I think we're almost there.

"We're nearly there in terms of making some key decisions."

