Dundee United launch investigation into alleged racist comment aimed at Jeando Fuchs by Ross County supporter

Dundee United have launched an investigation into an alleged racist comment made by a Ross County supporter towards Jeando Fuchs during Saturday’s game at Tannadice.

The incident involving the Cameroon player came after what proved to be United's winning goal from Ilmari Niskanen just after the half-hour mark, leaving County winless.

Fuchs then spoke to the United bench, who alerted the fourth official, and at the final whistle his manager Tam Courts held up a "Show Racism the Red Card" T-shirt.

However, Ross County manager Malky Mackay insisted that while a comment seemed to have been made, it was not a racial slur.

He said: "It appears something was shouted from the stand. There has been confusion as to what that was because our chief executive and members of the Dundee United staff were in seeing the referee at half-time.

"There had been authorities seeing where our fans were. It appears it was a swear word. That's coming from Dundee United stewards who are in among them.

"It appears it was misheard from the pitch. People have said it was a swear word."

Mackay admitted his opposite number's T-shirt gesture was an "interesting" decision.

Mackay added: "I thought it was an interesting thing to do considering he doesn't know exactly what has happened, neither do I.

"It is clearly premeditated because that red T-shirt isn't sitting on the bench, so considering at half-time that was being explained to both clubs.

"For a manager to do that it was an interesting situation and something that was an interesting judgement call to make."

Image: Dundee United manager Tam Courts holds a show racism the red card t-shirt at full-time during the Premiership match against Ross County

Courts did not speak to the media after the game with assistant Liam Fox stepping in.

He said there was little more he could add about the incident and added that what Fuchs said to the bench would remain between them.

Fox said: "That's a conversation that will stay between myself, the manager and Jeando. The club are looking into an accusation and if there's anything on that, you'll be among the first to know.

"I didn't see (Courts coming out with the T-shirt). The conversation we had with Jeando will remain private until there's an investigation."

The United players were seen supporting Fuchs with Fox adding: "That probably tells you more about this group of players and how close they are.

"They all want to look out for each other and protect each other.

"As a club that's something we're extremely proud of, that the players are a tight-knit group. Jeando's performance for the rest of the game was absolutely outstanding. I would rather speak about that."

After the game, Show Racism The Red Card tweeted, calling Courts actions "true leadership" and urging the Scottish Government and SFA to do more to combat the issue of racism.

Port Vale investigating racist message sent to Leyton Orient's Lawrence Vigouroux

English League Two side Port Vale, meanwhile, are investigating a racist message sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux at the end of the match between the two sides at Vale Park.

The keeper reported the comments sent to him on social media and Orient have confirmed they will be reporting the incident.

A statement from Port Vale read: "We are aware of an abusive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient player. Port Vale Football Club will not tolerate abuse of any kind towards officials, players, staff or supporters. The club is investigating."

Leyton Orient tweeted support for their goalkeeper following the 3-2 defeat - with Port Vale scoring twice in injury time to seal the win.

