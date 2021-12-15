Dundee United record positive Covid-19 case ahead of Rangers clash at Ibrox

Dundee United have cancelled training ahead of Saturday's match against Rangers after one player tested positive for Covid.

The club are awaiting further PCR test results, however, the clash at Ibrox is still expected to go ahead.

SPFL rules state teams must have 13 fit players including a goalkeeper for a match to take place and further to that, 10 of the players must be over 18-years old.

It is understood the team had a Christmas night out in Newcastle at the weekend following their defeat to Livingston.

Dundee United are fourth in the Premiership after an impressive start to the season under manager Thomas Courts.

People in Scotland should limit socialising to just three households amid rising cases of the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Setting out the guidance ahead of the festive season, Ms Sturgeon said: "We are not asking you to cancel or change your plans, and we are not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings."

She added: "My key request today is this: before and immediately after Christmas, please minimise your social mixing with other households as much as you can.

"However, if you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three. And make sure you test before you go."