Tony Watt: Dundee United win appeal over red card against Motherwell; Striker free to face Celtic

Dundee United have won their appeal over the red card shown to Tony Watt during Saturday's defeat to Motherwell.

Referee John Beaton initially did not award a free-kick for his challenge on Sean Goss at Tannadice Park.

However, VAR reviewed the incident and urged Beaton to take another look at the tackle which resulted in the striker being shown a straight red in the first half.

United, by then, were already behind to Sondre Solholm's header which proved to be the winner.

Following the defeat manager Liam Fox claimed Beaton could not see enough different angles of the challenge and the club appealed the decision.

At a fast-track hearing by the Scottish FA on Wednesday it was confirmed Watt's red was rescinded and replaced with a caution.

The decision means Watt will be available to face Celtic on Saturday with the Tannadice club hoping to move clear of the bottom two spots.