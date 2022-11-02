 Skip to content

Tony Watt: Dundee United win appeal over red card against Motherwell; Striker free to face Celtic

Tony Watt was sent off during Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Motherwell; VAR reviewed the incident which led to the red card despite no foul awarded on the pitch; Dundee United say the striker is now free to face Celtic after the offence was downgraded to a yellow card

Wednesday 2 November 2022 12:05, UK

Dundee United have appealed Tony Watt&#39;s red card vs Motherwell
Image: Tony Watt is available to face Celtic after his red card against Motherwell was downgraded to a yellow after an appeal

Dundee United have won their appeal over the red card shown to Tony Watt during Saturday's defeat to Motherwell.

Referee John Beaton initially did not award a free-kick for his challenge on Sean Goss at Tannadice Park.

However, VAR reviewed the incident and urged Beaton to take another look at the tackle which resulted in the striker being shown a straight red in the first half.

Highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Motherwell.

United, by then, were already behind to Sondre Solholm's header which proved to be the winner.

Following the defeat manager Liam Fox claimed Beaton could not see enough different angles of the challenge and the club appealed the decision.

At a fast-track hearing by the Scottish FA on Wednesday it was confirmed Watt's red was rescinded and replaced with a caution.

The decision means Watt will be available to face Celtic on Saturday with the Tannadice club hoping to move clear of the bottom two spots.

