Inverness Caledonian Thistle to hold EGM in bid to raise new investment

Inverness Caledonian Thistle currently sit ninth in the Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on Thursday evening, in an attempt to raise fresh investment in the club.

The club's chief executive Scot Gardiner has told Sky Sports News that Inverness "have enough funding to continue operating until the end of this season", but new investment is urgently required to ensure the club's long-term stability.

Gardiner said: "This is not a cry for help. It's an attempt to make shareholders realise that the club requires immediate fresh working capital."

Inverness have slashed their wage bill by over £1m since being relegated from the Scottish Premiership in 2017; this is the club's third successive season in the Championship.

In September, Caley Thistle chairman Graham Rae and director Alan McPhee resigned from the board and withdrew their funding for the club.

Inverness are also due to hold a public meeting in due course for local people and supporters who are not shareholders, so they can have opportunities to offer input and possible investment.