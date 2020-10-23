Coronavirus: Motherwell player self-isolating after testing positive

Motherwell have confirmed one of their players is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The club said a member of their squad returned a positive test on Tuesday and, after immediately being placed into self-isolation, returned a second positive on Wednesday.

Nobody else at the club has tested positive or been required to self-isolate but the playing squad and coaching staff will undergo another round of testing on Friday as a precaution.

Motherwell, who host Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, have not played since September 27 after matches against Kilmarnock and St Mirren were postponed earlier this month due to outbreaks at those clubs.

A club statement read: "A member of our playing squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The player in question immediately went into self-isolation and underwent a secondary test on Wednesday, which also returned positive.

"No other squad members or staff members tested positive in that round of testing, and no-one has been required to isolate under contact tracing procedure."