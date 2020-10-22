St Mirren coronavirus crisis continues with more positive tests

St Mirren have released a statement confirming they have had more positive coronavirus tests as the Scottish side's Covid-19 crisis continues.

Their Premiership match against Motherwell on Saturday was postponed after a third first-team player at club tested positive for the virus, and now more have followed suit with the club expected to release further details on Friday.

"St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following another round of testing we have unfortunately received more positive COVID-19 cases," read a statement on the club's website.

"In line with Government guidelines, those affected will self-isolate for 10 days. This has been a hugely challenging time for the club but the health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains critical.

"A further update on this matter will be made available tomorrow following meetings with health authorities."

Jim Goodwin's side were forced to play against Hibernian and Celtic without three first-team goalkeepers earlier this season following two positive tests, which led to the Paisley club bringing in Hearts' Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan deal.

St Mirren sit 11th, level on points with bottom club Hamilton, in the Premiership after their opening 11 games.