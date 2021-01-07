Graham Alexander: Motherwell appoint former Salford boss as manager

Former Salford boss Graham Alexander has been appointed Motherwell's new manager, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Thursday.

Alexander has won the race to succeed Stephen Robinson, and takes charge ahead of Motherwell's Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren on Saturday.

Robinson stepped down last week with Motherwell without a win since Halloween.

Assistant manager Keith Lasley was handed the reins on an interim basis but a 3-0 derby defeat by Hamilton prompted an acceleration of the recruitment process. Lasley will stay on as part of the coaching staff, while Alexander will also be joined by his long-term assistant Chris Lucketti.

"I am delighted to have been handed this role at a great club," said Alexander.

2:32 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Hamilton faced Motherwell

"People will get to understand the hard work I put in, along with my staff and players. I have always brought that to every club, as a player and a manager.

"It's something different. It is something I am really excited about. I have been a manager now for seven to eight years, and had success with the three clubs I've been at. But this is out of my comfort zone. I'm someone who is up for a challenge, and I will get that here.

"The obvious first objective is to win on Saturday. This is a team which is underperforming but there is talent there. We are in a month where we can also make additions, but there is no way I see this current group should be where they are.

"I believe in producing young talent and I've always given chances. The board have made clear what they see as success for Motherwell, and I want to exceed those expectations.

"I've seen if you work hard enough, you can achieve whatever you want. But the work has to go in. And that not only comes from me, it comes from the whole group. My role as a manager is to get that working straight away."

Alexander was sacked by Salford after five games of this season despite being unbeaten in League Two. The 49-year-old former Preston and Burnley player previously guided them to promotion into the English Football League.

The former Scotland international was previously manager of Fleetwood, achieving promotion to League One, and Scunthorpe, who he guided to the League One play-offs.