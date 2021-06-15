Motherwell fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Motherwell will take on Hibernian in their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday, August 1, live on Sky Sports.

The Well find themselves on television in their first game of the new season as they take on Jack Ross' side at Fir Park, with a 4.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports.

Graham Alexander will then lead his team to St Johnstone and Livingston before rounding off August with a home clash against newly promoted Dundee.

Motherwell's first Old Firm involvement sees them travel to Rangers on September 18, before welcoming Celtic to Fir Park on October 16.

Boxing Day sees Motherwell host Livingston before travelling to Ross County to round off 2021 on December 29, and starting the new year with a trip to St Mirren on January 2.

Livingston are also their final opponent of the scheduled fixtures on April 9, before the five-game split running from April 23 to May 14.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Hibernian (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

8: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

21: Livingston (a) - 3pm

28: Dundee (h) - 3pm

September

11: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

18: Rangers (a) - 3pm

25: Ross County (h) - 3pm

October

2: Hearts (a) - 3pm

16: Celtic (h) - 3pm

23: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

27: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

30: Rangers (h) - 3pm

November

6: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

20: Hearts (h) - 3pm

27: Dundee (a) - 3pm

December

1: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

4: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

11: Celtic (a) - 3pm

18: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

26: Livingston (h) - 3pm

29: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

26: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm

29: Hearts (a) - 3pm

February

5: Celtic (h) - 3pm

9: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

19: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

26: Rangers (a) - 3pm

March

2: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

5: Dundee (h) - 3pm

19: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

April

2: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

9: Livingston (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports