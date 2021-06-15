Motherwell fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:26, UK

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 27: during the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on February 27, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Motherwell will take on Hibernian in their Scottish Premiership opener on Sunday, August 1, live on Sky Sports.

The Well find themselves on television in their first game of the new season as they take on Jack Ross' side at Fir Park, with a 4.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports.

Graham Alexander will then lead his team to St Johnstone and Livingston before rounding off August with a home clash against newly promoted Dundee.

Motherwell's first Old Firm involvement sees them travel to Rangers on September 18, before welcoming Celtic to Fir Park on October 16.

Boxing Day sees Motherwell host Livingston before travelling to Ross County to round off 2021 on December 29, and starting the new year with a trip to St Mirren on January 2.

Livingston are also their final opponent of the scheduled fixtures on April 9, before the five-game split running from April 23 to May 14.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Hibernian (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
8: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
21: Livingston (a) - 3pm
28: Dundee (h) - 3pm

September

11: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
18: Rangers (a) - 3pm
25: Ross County (h) - 3pm

October

2: Hearts (a) - 3pm
16: Celtic (h) - 3pm
23: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
27: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
30: Rangers (h) - 3pm

November

6: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
20: Hearts (h) - 3pm
27: Dundee (a) - 3pm

December

1: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
4: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
11: Celtic (a) - 3pm
18: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
26: Livingston (h) - 3pm
29: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
26: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
29: Hearts (a) - 3pm

February

5: Celtic (h) - 3pm
9: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
19: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
26: Rangers (a) - 3pm

March

2: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
5: Dundee (h) - 3pm
19: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

April

2: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
9: Livingston (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
  • Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
  • Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.
