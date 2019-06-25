St Mirren cancel Coleraine friendly as Oran Kearney talks continue

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney is still in talks with the club

St Mirren say they have cancelled Saturday's friendly clash with Coleraine as talks with boss Oran Kearney continue.

Kearney did not show up for the first day of pre-season training after uncertainty over his future.

The Northern Irishman was due to take the Buddies back to his homeland to face his old side this weekend.

But the Scottish club say the game has been scrapped in the wake of a row with chairman Gordon Scott over Kearney's plans to continue commuting to Paisley from his home in Ballymoney.

We would like to confirm that the planned fixture with Coleraine has been cancelled.



We would ask any supporters who have paid for travel and accommodation to this game to email us their receipts at info@stmirren.com and we will endeavour to refund any expenses. — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) June 25, 2019

Northern Ireland club Coleraine are not happy with how St Mirren cancelled the match.

Chairman Colin McKendry said: "I am very disappointed in the cancellation of this fixture which I had agreed with St Mirren when we facilitated Oran's move to them as their manager last year.

"We were looking forward to hosting St Mirren and had already had a number of their fans in contact regarding travel arrangements etc.

"Nevertheless we look forward to the launch of our new training and playing attire from Avec Sport on Saturday at our Open Day event."

Kearney has been in charge of St Mirren since September 2018, when he arrived from Coleraine.

He kept the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership last season, guiding them to 11th place before defeating Dundee United in the relegation play-off on penalties.