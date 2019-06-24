St Mirren boss Oran Kearney's future in doubt after no-show on first day of pre-season

Oran Kearney was not present at St Mirren training for the first day of pre-season

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney's future is in doubt after he failed to report to the club's training ground for the first day of pre-season training.

Members of Kearney's backroom team arrived at the Ralston Training Ground to meet with director of football Gus MacPherson, but Kearney was not present.

His no-show follows reports of a falling out with chairman Gordon Scott over his plans to commute to work from his family home in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland.

St Mirren are due to give an update on Kearney's future on Monday, but the 40-year-old is not expected to be in charge for much longer.

Midfielder Gary MacKenzie said the players were not sure who would be in charge at St Mirren for the coming season, saying: "You tell me, I haven't got a clue."

Kearney has been in charge of St Mirren since September 2018, when he arrived from Northern Irish side Coleraine.

He kept the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership last season, guiding them to 11th place before defeating Dundee United in the relegation play-off on penalties.