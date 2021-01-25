Michael Gardyne: SFA drops charges against Ross County midfielder after Alfredo Morelos confrontation

Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne will not face any disciplinary action over comments allegedly made towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

A Scottish Football Association charge against Gardyne has been dropped after the 35-year-old had been accused of breaching an SFA rule which states that individuals should not use "threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".

The disciplinary updates page on the SFA website states the notice of complaint has been "withdrawn" prior to the hearing date.

Gardyne denied saying anything discriminatory during the Scottish Premiership clash on December 6 amid accusations that he had used a homophobic slur.

County took no action against him following an internal investigation, and on Monday the club said in a statement: "Ross County FC today welcomes the SFA's decision to withdraw the notice of complaint served to Michael Gardyne. We now consider the matter closed and will be making no further comment."

Image: Ross County's Michael Gardyne collided with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Gardyne was booked by referee John Beaton for using foul and abusive language towards a grounded Morelos during his side's 4-0 defeat.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson reacted angrily to Gardyne's comment and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard later claimed that "what was apparently said doesn't belong on a football pitch".

"Look, there's no place for it," Gerrard added. "There's a campaign for this kind of stuff to get it eradicated out of the game. We want to be at the forefront of backing these campaigns."

Image: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard spoke with Michael Gardyne at full-time

However, Gardyne's agent, Tom Callaghan, later insisted the only phrase the player used was to call Morelos a "f**ny".

It is understood there was no other comment which was picked up by the match officials.

County announced the results of their internal probe on December 14.

The Dingwall club said in a statement: "Following an incident involving Michael Gardyne during our recent home fixture against Rangers the club has now concluded an internal investigation.

"As a result, the club will be taking no further action against the player and no further comment will be made."