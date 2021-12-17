St Mirren record positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Celtic clash

St Mirren have cancelled training after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19.

The club are awaiting further PCR test results, however, Wednesday night's game against Celtic is still due to go ahead.

Jim Goodwin's side were not scheduled to play a match this weekend due to the League Cup final between Celtic and Hibernian.

Image: Jim Goodwin's side are due to face Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday

A statement on the club's website read:

"St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following recent lateral flow testing we have unfortunately received a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

"Training has been suspended, but as it stands our upcoming matches will still go ahead. However, we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

"The health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains our utmost priority.

"St Mirren Football Club will make no further comment at this time."`

SPFL rules state teams must have 13 fit players including a goalkeeper for a match to take place and further to that, 10 of the players must be over 18-years old.

People in Scotland should limit socialising to just three households amid rising cases of the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Setting out the guidance ahead of the festive season, Ms Sturgeon said: "We are not asking you to cancel or change your plans, and we are not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings."

She added: "My key request today is this: before and immediately after Christmas, please minimise your social mixing with other households as much as you can.

"However, if you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three. And make sure you test before you go."