St Mirren: Stephen Robinson signs new deal until 2027 at Scottish Premiership club

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has agreed a new deal at the club until the summer of 2027.

The 49-year-old - who took charge in February 2022 - has let St Mirren to consecutive top-six finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

Last season the Buddies were fifth in the Scottish Premiership - their highest league finish in almost 40 years - and sealed a return to European football for the first time since 1987.

St Mirren are currently eighth in the table this season - having lost their last three games - but that has not stopped club bosses backing Robinson.

"I'm very happy here," said the former Oldham, Motherwell and Morecambe boss.

"We've had massive success over the last two and a half seasons. That's something we've put a lot of work into and want to continue to build.

Image: St Mirren returned to European action under Robinson this season - losing out in the Conference League qualifiers

"I felt it was the right time to commit and hopefully keep moving in the right direction. We've had a few sticky results over the last few weeks where things haven't gone our way, but we've got a lot of belief in the club, what we do and I'm happy to try and push the place forward.

"It's important for a club of our size to make forward-thinking decisions and forward planning and I'm very appreciative of the board's support.

"We feel like we can grow the club and keep pushing it forward. There's lots of good ideas and there's a medium-term vision as well as obviously turning results around and moving back up the table."

St Mirren chairman John Needham said: "As a board we are delighted to get this deal done.

"We've been making real strides with our strategy to build the club's strength and stability, and Stephen has clearly played a key role in that.

"Extending his contract at this time reflects our ambition to maintain the levels of success we've enjoyed on the park over recent seasons."