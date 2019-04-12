Dijon vs Amiens interrupted for five minutes over alleged racist chants

The game at Stade Gaston Gerard was interrupted for five minutes after Prince Gouano heard alleged racist chants

Dijon's Ligue 1 game against Amiens was interrupted for five minutes on Friday when the teams stopped playing after French defender Prince Gouano was subjected to alleged racist chants from the home fans.

"Full support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium," Amiens said on Twitter.

80’ : Suite à des insultes dans les tribunes, semble t-il à caractère raciste, le jeu est arrêté.

Les joueurs vont reprendre, mais ils s’arrêteront de jouer si cela se reproduit.



Soutien total à notre capitaine Prince Gouano.

Le racisme n’a pas sa place dans un stade de foot. — Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) April 12, 2019

The game at the Stade Gaston Gerard was stopped in the 78th minute when Gouano claimed he heard racist chants coming from the Dijon fans.

The match was eventually finished and ended in a 0-0 draw.

"We came here to get a result, which is job done with the seventh match in a row without defeat for us. It shows our attacking and defensive solidity. We have to take that from this," club captain Thomas Monconduit said after the game.

"The racist monkey chants? We are in the 21st century, it is unacceptable.

"I asked the referee to stop the match. We are all equal. Yes, people are of different colours. But above all that, we are all human beings.

Gouano confronts a fan on the touchline after hearing alleged racist chants

"We have to love each other, the people around us, something that was not done tonight.

"But I am not angry at the fans, mistakes are human. That is why after this match, I went to applaud them, in an attempt to spread my message of love."

Dijon striker Benjamin Jeannot added: "We did not hear the shouts but if they happened, of course we totally support the cause, like Blaise Matuidi at Juventus when they wanted to stop the match.

"I find that to be normal. If he heard them, I believe in him. I support him wholeheartedly."

French football's governing body (LFP) condemned the behaviour of the perpetrator and confirmed he has been identified and arrested.

"The LFP condemns the racist insults which forced a temporary suspension in play in the match between Dijon and Amiens," the LFP said.

"The LFP fully supports Prince Guano. The Disciplinary Committee will meet on Wednesday to review the incident.

"Already tonight Dijon has identified the perpetrator of the racist insults who was later arrested."

Dijon are third from bottom, six points from the safety zone, while Amiens are seven points above them in 15th place.

