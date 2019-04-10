Garth Crooks pays fine for boss who took players off over alleged racism

Garth Crooks says he will take up the case with the FA

Garth Crooks will pay a fine handed to a non-league manager who led his players off the field after one of his players was allegedly racially abused by a match official.

Wythenshawe Town boss James Kinsey was fined and handed a one-match ban, despite a charge against the match official involved in the incident being proven.

Town chairman Chris Eaton told Sky Sports News he was dismayed by the manner in which the case had been handled.

Massively appreciated gesture by Garth. Shown nothing but class today when speaking to us about the situation. Hopefully his support has an effect. https://t.co/1QHYeOEznG — James Kinsey (@Jkins92) April 10, 2019

Kick It Out trustee and former Tottenham striker Crook has said he will take up the matter directly with the Football Association in addition to paying the fine.

Crooks wrote on Twitter: "I am taking the case up with the FA. There are enough mitigating circumstances to suspend the ban. I am also paying their fine as a gesture of solidarity and support."