Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez avoid disciplinary action following bust-up

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez will face no action from disciplinary chiefs following their clash earlier this month.

Neymar received the last of five red cards at the end of an ill-tempered Ligue 1 match between the sides on September 13 after lashing out at Gonzalez, who he accused of racism.

The Brazil international, who was handed a two-match ban, was heard on pitchside microphones informing the fourth official he had heard a racist comment while walking off the pitch and took to Twitter to accuse Gonzalez of racism.

Reports later emerged claiming Neymar had directed alleged homophobic abuse to Gonzalez in the incident, while there have been further claims the former Barcelona player made a racist comment towards Marseille full-back Hiroki Sakai.

However, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation has established there was insufficient evidence to reach a conclusion and to sanction either player.

Image: A total of five players were sent off during Marseille's 1-0 win against PSG at the Parc des Princes

The French governing body, which runs the major footballing leagues in the country, said in a statement: "After examining the file, hearing the players and the representatives of the clubs, the commission notes that it does not have sufficient convincing evidence to allow it to establish the materiality of the facts of discriminatory remarks by the player Alvaro Gonzalez against Neymar Jr during the meeting of Neymar Jr against Alvaro Gonzalez.

"Consequently, the commission decides that there is no reason for sanction."

Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa, Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also sent off in a match which Marseille won 1-0 at the the Parc des Princes.