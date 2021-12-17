Paris FC vs Lyon French Cup game abandoned following crowd trouble

Paris FC's French Cup game with Olympique Lyonnais was abandoned at half-time after supporters appeared to fight each other and threw flares; French football has been marred by crowd trouble this season

By Reuters

Friday 17 December 2021 22:44, UK

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup game between Paris FC and Lyon
Image: French anti-riot police intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time

A French Cup game between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais was abandoned following crowd trouble as violence continued to hit French football.

Supporters appeared to be fighting each other and some of them went onto the Stade Charlety pitch and threw flares at half-time with the game tied at 1-1.

After 45 minutes, the stadium announcer came onto the field to ask fans to leave the arena.

Lyon were docked one point in Ligue 1 after their home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned last month after Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

French football has been marred by crowd trouble this season, prompting the government to announce on Thursday that games would be abandoned if a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands.

Trending

Supporters walk on the pitch at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais
Image: Supporters invaded the pitch at Stade Charlety

Among other measures, the government said a decision on whether to abandon a game after any crowd incident would be taken within a maximum 30 minutes after it occurred.

It also pledged to uphold more stringent stadium bans imposed on violent supporters.

Also See:

Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious incidents during their game in August against Marseille, when visiting players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

The northern derby between RC Lens and Lille was hit by crowd problems in September, with the start of the second half delayed after rival fans threw objects at each other before people ran onto the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

There has also been crowd trouble in Montpellier, Angers, Marseille and St Etienne.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Christmas is for Football

Get More from Sky Cinema