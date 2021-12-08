Lyon docked a point over Dimitri Payet bottle incident as Marseille game is rearranged behind closed doors

Lyon have been docked a point for crowd trouble that saw Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet hit by a bottle last month.

The Ligue 1 meeting between both sides was abandoned almost two hours after initially being halted five minutes into the game on November 21.

The disciplinary committee of the LFP [France's professional leagues governing body] has now determined the game must be replayed behind closed doors at Lyon's Groupama Stadium, with the date yet to be confirmed.

Lyon already played a home game against Reims on December 1 behind closed doors as part of an initial measure implemented following the crowd trouble against Marseille.

The LFP labelled the incident a "cowardly attack", while Lyon said it was an "isolated act".

Last month, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said repeated crowd problems in Ligue 1 are putting the future of French football at risk.

Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious incidents during their game in August against Marseille.

Payet was struck with a bottle in that game before he threw a bottle back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

The northern derby between RC Lens and Lille was hit by crowd problems in September, with the start of the second half delayed after rival fans threw objects at each other before people ran onto the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

There has also been crowd trouble in Montpellier, Angers, Marseille and Saint-Etienne.