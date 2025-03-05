Paulo Fonseca: Lyon boss suspended for nine months after furious altercation with referee

Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months by the French Professional Football League (FLP) following his violent confrontation with a referee.

Fonseca was seen squaring up to and screaming in the face of official Benoit Millot as the referee sent the manager off during Lyon's 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Brest on Sunday.

The FLP said in a statement on Wednesday that Fonseca will be barred from the touchline until November 30, while he is not allowed to be in the dressing room with Lyon players before and after an official game until September 15.

The altercation left the official frightened. In an interview with L'Equipe, Millot said: "He jumped at me with an intimidating attitude, and I decided to send him off directly. It continued to spiral out of control.

"He had an even more intense attitude, attempting to deliver a blow, in fact. A headbutt. I didn't even have time to announce the final decision, which turned out to be not awarding a penalty. There seemed to be a slight contact of the nose, to be precise."

Image: Fonseca furiously squared up to referee Millot in the 2-1 win over Brest

The punishment does not impact European competitions with Lyon due to face Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday night, but the ban could extend to continental competitions should France's football authorities refer the case to UEFA and FIFA.

Fonseca has been Lyon manager since January 31 after he was sacked by AC Milan a month earlier. He was handed the ban on the same day as his 52nd birthday.

Explaining the nine-month ban, Sebastien Deneux, president of the disciplinary committee said: "Mr Fonseca is a Ligue 1 coach. He is above all an educator. It goes without saying that this attitude is strictly incompatible with these functions.

"The committee found that Mr Fonseca's attitude, throwing himself towards the referee, yelling at him, to the point that they found themselves head to head, is an attitude characteristic of intimidating and threatening behaviour."

Fonseca apologised for his behaviour in his press conference following the game against Brest. Lyon will have to continue their season - in which they sit sixth in Ligue 1 - without their manager.

It is the latest lengthy ban handed out to a key figure in France. Last week, Marseille president Pablo Longoria was given a 15-match ban after accusing French referees of corruption following a 3-0 defeat to Auxerre.

In Ligue 2, Bastia manager Benoit Tavenot was given a 12-match ban - four of which were suspended - for dragging Pau player Jordy Gaspar off the pitch and getting a red card.