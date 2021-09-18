Crowd trouble mars Lens derby win over Lille, Bayern and Inter win big - European round-up

Przemyslaw Frankowski earned Lens their first victory over Lille for 15 years in a derby marred by crowd trouble, while Bayern Munich and Inter both racked up big wins.

Frankowski's strike ended a 12-game winless streak for Lens against the French champions, who had beaten them 4-0 and 3-0 last season.

The result put the "Sang et Or" (Blood and Gold) on 12 points from six games, three behind Paris Saint-Germain, who will play their match in hand at home against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lille, who have only one win this season, are 13th on five points.

The second half started late following a 30-minute suspension after some Lens supporters ran onto the pitch towards Lille's corner, where a brawl erupted. Riot police and stewards intervened before the game resumed under police supervision.

Lens, who rejoined Ligue 1 last season after five years in Ligue 2, had dominated the first half with Gael Kakuta and Florian Sotoca testing Ivo Grbic twice in a tense contest in which Lille threatened on the break.

Lens keeper Jean-Louis Leca then pulled off three saves in quick succession to deny Jonathan Ikone, Yilmaz and Jonathan David in the 67th minute.

In the 74th minute, Kakuta found Frankowski with a slick pass, and the Poland winger beat Grbic in clinical fashion with an angled shot.

The hosts thought they had a second five minutes later, but Wesley Said's strike was cancelled following a VAR review in which Kakuta was judged to be offside.

Nevertheless, Lens held firm until the final whistle, which prompted wild celebrations in the stands.

Bundesliga: Bayern in seventh heaven against Bochum

Image: Bayern Munich have now won all of their last seven games

There were 13 goals across six Saturday afternoon games in the Bundesliga - and Bayern Munich scored seven of them, in routing promoted Bochum.

Robert Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions, with his second-half goal also ensuring he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games in the 7-0 win.

The visitors made a solid start until Leroy Sane opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the 17th minute.

Sane set up Joshua Kimmich 10 minutes later to double the lead, and Serge Gnabry picked out the far corner for Bayern's third soon after.

An own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos completed a first half to forget, but Lewandowski has his own history to write. The Poland striker made it 5-0 on the hour mark to extend his club-record scoring run. He has scored in every game since February 15.

Kimmich got his second goal four minutes later and substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 7-0 in the 79th.

It could have been worse for Bochum. Thomas Muller thought he made it 8-0 but his goal was ruled out through VAR for offside.

Elsewhere, Florian Niederlechner's late goal gave Augsburg a 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach - the home team's first league win of the season.

RB Leipzig's poor start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw against Cologne to extend their winless league run to three matches, a late Maximilian Bauer goal gave Hertha Berlin a 2-1 win over bottom side Furth, while both Arminia vs Hoffenheim and Mainz vs Freiburg ended goalless.

Serie A: Inter thrash Bologna to return to top

Image: Edin Dzeko scored a second-half double in Inter's big win

Champions Inter thrashed Bologna 6-1 at the San Siro to return to the top of Serie A in style.

Lautaro Martinez wasted no time in edging Inter in front, latching onto a pinpoint Denzel Dumfries cross to score for the third successive league match in the sixth minute.

The home side remained well on top and were soon in total control, with a Milan Skriniar header and Nicolo Barella's first of the season putting Inter three up before halftime.

The goalscoring was not over as Inter refused to let up. Matias Vecino tapped home at the far post to make it 4-0 in the 54th minute, before a brilliant dummy from Martinez set up strike partner Edin Dzeko for a fifth goal nine minutes later.

Substitute Alexis Sanchez then created the opening for Dzeko to add a sixth with 22 minutes still left to play, but Simone Inzaghi's side relented after that, with Arthur Theate adding a late consolation for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina racked up a third league win in a row with a 2-1 victory at Genoa. Second-half goals from Riccardo Saponara and Giacomo Bonaventura put the visitors ahead before Domenico Criscito's consolation from the penalty spot in added time.

La Liga: Atletico draw another blank

Ten-man Atletico Madrid were held to a second straight goalless draw at home with a talented frontline again stymied by Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico were also held to 0-0 by Porto at home in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, and have not scored more than two goals in any of their six games across all competitions this season.

Midfielder Marcos Llorente went closest when his 75th-minute shot from outside the area hit the post.

Three minutes later, Atletico were left a man down when Joao Felix was given a second yellow card. The referee first booked him for swatting away a defender who was clinging to his jersey from behind. Felix, who was not looking at the player when his hand hit his face, got a quick second booking when he vehemently protested.

Bilbao almost took advantage of the numerical superiority, but substitute Asier Villalibre wasted a fine opportunity to grab an injury-time winner when he fired over with only goalkeeper Jan Olbak to beat from close range.

Former Atletico star Radamel Falcao enjoyed a perfect debut for Rayo Vallecano, scoring 10 minutes after coming on as a late substitute to round off a 3-0 win over Getafe in a derby between the Spanish capital's two more modest clubs.

The veteran striker went on as a 71st-minute substitute with Rayo 1-0 ahead. Midfielder Pathe Ciss doubled the lead shortly before he set up Falcao with a pass for the Colombian to score from a tight angle.

Oscar Trejo had put Rayo ahead early on, with a penalty after nine minutes.