Andre Villas-Boas appointed Marseille manager

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed by Marseille, the French Ligue 1 club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Portuguese coach had been out of football management since leaving Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in November 2017, but will now replace Rudi Garcia, who stepped down after Marseille failed to claim European qualification.

Villas-Boas, 41, had been linked with the Celtic job after Brendan Rodgers' departure in February, but will instead manage in France for the first time.

"Our new era has begun," a statement on Marseille's Twitter account said. "André Villas-Boas is an Olympien. André Villas-Boas is the Boss."

Having worked as a scout under his compatriot Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, Villas-Boas returned to Portugal and quickly made an impact as a head coach with Academica and Porto.

He was then fast-tracked into the hot-seat at Stamford Bridge, but lasted less than a season before a similarly unsuccessful spell with Tottenham.

Two years with Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia followed, before Villas-Boas opted to leave China after his one season there.