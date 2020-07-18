Lille News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Lille have £23m bid for Jonathan David rejected by Gent

Last Updated: 18/07/20 11:08am

Lille are keen to sign prolific Canada striker Jonathan David this summer
Lille are keen to sign prolific Canada striker Jonathan David this summer

Lille have had a £23m bid for Canada striker Jonathan David rejected by Gent.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a superb 2019/20 campaign, scoring 23 goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

Lille is David's preferred destination, despite receiving interest from Premier League clubs.

It is understood David, who was the Belgium Pro League's joint-top scorer with 18 goals, is not keen to move to England during this stage in his development.

David scored 23 times for Gent during the 2019/20 season
David scored 23 times for Gent during the 2019/20 season

Gent are willing to let David leave this summer, but want between £27m and £32m to sanction a sale.

Also See:

David joined Gent in 2018 and has since scored 37 goals in 83 matches for the club.

He has earned international recognition with Canada and has netted 11 goals in 12 games for his country.

Swans to Glide into play-off spot?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK