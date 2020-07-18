Lille have £23m bid for Jonathan David rejected by Gent

Lille are keen to sign prolific Canada striker Jonathan David this summer

Lille have had a £23m bid for Canada striker Jonathan David rejected by Gent.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a superb 2019/20 campaign, scoring 23 goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

Lille is David's preferred destination, despite receiving interest from Premier League clubs.

It is understood David, who was the Belgium Pro League's joint-top scorer with 18 goals, is not keen to move to England during this stage in his development.

David scored 23 times for Gent during the 2019/20 season

Gent are willing to let David leave this summer, but want between £27m and £32m to sanction a sale.

David joined Gent in 2018 and has since scored 37 goals in 83 matches for the club.

He has earned international recognition with Canada and has netted 11 goals in 12 games for his country.