Christophe Galtier steps down as Lille head coach two days after winning Ligue 1 title

Christophe Galtier has stepped down as Lille head coach just two days after leading the club to the Ligue 1 title.
The 54-year-old Frenchman led Lille to their fourth French top-flight title and first in a decade as they finished one point above Paris Saint-Germain.
Galtier, who had one year left on his contract, joined Lille in December 2017 after eight years at St Etienne and has been linked to jobs at Nice, Lyon and Napoli.
"I am quite simply convinced that I have done my time here. That this four-year cycle is long enough for a coach," Galtier told L'Equipe.
"Having done four years, I feel inside that it's time to leave this beautiful club, this magnificent club ... I'm leaving Lille with an incredible result, I need something else. I don't want to fall into a routine."
Lille said club president Olivier Letang accepted Galtier's decision.
Former Lille owner and president Gerard Lopez left amid the club's financial difficulties last December.
Lille celebrated their Ligue 1 title with an open-top bus parade on Tuesday.