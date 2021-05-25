Harry Kane wins Premier League Power Rankings 2020/21; Lionel Messi and Romelu Lukaku among league leaders

Which players shone brightest in the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 this season? Here's what the Sky Sports Power Rankings say...

We've ranked each of the 3,809 players that stepped onto a pitch during 2020/21 across the seven leagues, based on 35 matchday metrics. So, who's top of the stats?

Premier League

The Power Rankings favour attacking players and defenders with league-topping tackles, duels, clearances or goals. The stats fail to measure the broader impact of players, such as Ruben Dias in Manchester City's title-winning transformation.

Therefore, it may come as no surprise that Harry Kane scoops the Power Rankings crown in the Premier League this season with his sensational returns - topping both the goal and assist charts.

Power Rankings hall of fame Harry Kane joins former winners Riyad Mahrez (2015/16), Alexis Sanchez (2016/17), Mohamed Salah (2017/18), Eden Hazard (2018/19) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20).

The England striker scored a league-topping 23 goals and registered a league-high 13 assists - equating to a mind-blowing 36 goal involvements in just 3,085 minutes.

There was a tight race for the runner-up spot, with West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek edging Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) and Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) - boosted with his league-topping stats across a raft of defensive and aerial metrics, in addition to 10 league goals.

Championship

Brentford goal machine Ivan Toney set a league record with 31 goals during the campaign and is poised to lead the line in the play-off final with Swansea - but his goal haul failed to earn top spot in the Championship rankings.

Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia earned that accolade comfortably, with 15 goals and 16 assists - in addition to being among the elite for attempts on goal, passes and tackles.

Scottish Premiership

It may come as no surprise that three Rangers players lead the Scottish Premiership rankings after Steven Gerrard's side cruised to their first title win in 10 years.

But while attackers typically receive the plaudits, it was defensive duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson who lead the way - boosted by their staggering combined contribution of 27 goal involvements.

Serie A

Inter Milan ended Juventus' nine-year dominance in Serie A by claiming their first Scudetto in 11 years, but the race to finish as the league's form player went down to the wire.

However, Inter and former Manchester United striker Romeu Lukaku leapfrogged the ever-present Cristiano Ronaldo on the final day, and edged Luis Muriel (Atalanta) and Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

La Liga

Some things never change. Lionel Messi leads the way in La Liga with a customary, jaw-dropping margin - collecting nearly 40 per cent more points than runner-up Karim Benzema.

Other standout performers include Marcos Llorente, Jan Oblak, Luis Suarez (all Atletico Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Carlos Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois (both Real Madrid).

Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski ran away with the Bundesliga rankings in emphatic style - albeit not quite as spectacular as Messi's lead in Spain.

Team-mate and serial assister Thomas Muller claimed third spot, behind Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) and teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

Ligue 1

While the leaders in Europe's other top three leagues are relatively predictable, Ligue 1 sprung a notable surprise with out-of-contract Lyon forward Memphis Depay edging Paris Saint-Germain speedster Kylian Mbappe to top spot.

Next up on the list are lesser-known Montpellier duo Gaetan Laborde and Andy Delort, followed by Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan and team-mate Jonathan Bamba.

