Niko Kovac: Monaco appoint ex-Bayern boss on three-year deal

Niko Kovac has signed a three-year deal with Monaco

Monaco have appointed former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac as their new manager.

The 48-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club, who sacked Robert Moreno at the weekend after finishing ninth - 28 points behind champions PSG.

Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov said: "We are very happy to welcome Niko Kovac to the club. This season marks the start of a new chapter for Monaco, with a defined sporting plan in line with the club's objectives. This direction will be embodied by Niko as coach.

"Niko is recognised for his work both for the national team and his work in club environments, in the development of young talent, the management of experienced players and the ability to achieve very good results.

Former Spain boss Robert Moreno was sacked by Monaco at the weekend

"I'm convinced that his experience and personality will help us achieve our goals."

Monaco's fortunes have waned since they won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2017, and they were nearly relegated in 2019.

Kovac becomes Monaco's fourth new manager in 21 months. Thierry Henry lasted just three months after replacing Leonardo Jardim in October 2018, before being replaced by the returning Jardim. He was then sacked in December 2019 and Moreno was appointed.

Kovac - who spent two years as a player at Bayern - lasted just 16 months as manager in Munich, despite winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup in the 2018/19 season.

He was sacked after losing 5-1 at his former club Frankfurt in November 2019, which left Bayern 10 points off the top of the Bundesliga. His replacement, Hans-Dieter Flick, went on to win the double.