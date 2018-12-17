Paris Saint-Germain News

Paris Saint-Germain take mid-season break in Qatar after Montpellier postponement

Last Updated: 17/12/18 8:30pm

Paris Saint-Germain will take a mid-season break to Qatar after their Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier was moved to February 19 or 20, the  French league (LFP) said on Monday.

The match was originally scheduled for December 8 but was postponed to January 15 after a request from police in Paris as the French capital had been the scene of violent protests by "yellow vest" demonstrators.

Anti-government protests in France have led to Ligue 1 matches being postponed
PSG, who have a promotional trip to the Middle East planned for the middle of January, had asked the LFP to change the date to avoid a busy period of fixtures which includes a last-16 Champions League tie against Manchester United.

In September, UEFA announced it was re-opening an investigation into accusations that the Qatari-owned club had broken the Financial Fair Play rules before referring the case to a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

PSG's game at Dijon in Ligue 1, which was also postponed for the same reasons, will be played on March 13.

