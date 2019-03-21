Police find knives and drugs as PSG fans gatecrash women's match against Chelsea in Wimbledon

Police found knives and drugs on a coach full of Paris Saint-Germain supporters who descended on South London and caused criminal damage to Wimbledon's Kingsmeadow Stadium ahead of a women's Champions League match.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that one man was arrested for possession of a class A substance before the coach was escorted away from the ground, which was hosting Paris Saint-Germain Women against Chelsea Women on Thursday.

PSG fans were recently banned for two away matches as punishment for vandalism at the recent French League Cup final against Lyon, which included ripping up seats and staining the Groupama Stadium walls with graffiti.

A separate group of PSG fans were allowed into Kingsmeadow to watch the game

A group of PSG supporters arrived at Kingsmeadow in Norbiton, southwest London, around 8am - just less than 12 hours before the 7.05pm kick-off - and caused criminal damage, but dispersed before police could arrive.

PSG fans were then involved in disorder at both Wimbledon and Waterloo stations before returning to Kingsmeadow before kick-off in the evening, where their coach was searched and weapons including knives and knuckle dusters were discovered.

David Luiz was at the match and posed for selfies with supporters

Chelsea Women subsequently won the Champions League quarter-final first leg 2-0, with men's team defender David Luiz in attendance, and a semi-final tie with either Lyon or Wolfsburg moved a step closer.

A Met Police statement read: "At approximately 08:00hrs on Thursday, March 21 police were called to reports of a group of Paris St Germain (PSG) supporters causing criminal damage at Kingsmeadow Stadium in Kingston.

"Officers attended but all those involved had left the scene. Later in the day, officers were made aware of sporadic instances of disorder involving PSG supporters at both Waterloo and Wimbledon stations.

Chelsea Women beat Paris Saint-Germain Feminines 2-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg

"Those involved were identified and when they attended Kingsmeadow Stadium this evening they were stopped. A coach they travelled in was searched and weapons, including knives and knuckle dusters, were recovered along with class A drugs.

"One man from the coach was arrested for possession of class A drugs and the remaining passengers were escorted from the area by police."