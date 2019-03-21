Chelsea Women 2-0 PSG Women: Emma Hayes' side earn Champions League quarter-final lead

Hannah Blundell celebrates her strike for Chelsea Women against PSG in the Champions League

Chelsea Women seized the initiative in their Champions League quarter-final with a 2-0 first-leg win over PSG Women at Kingsmeadow.

Right-back Hannah Blundell finally made the breakthrough in the 73rd minute and Scotland international Erin Cuthbert, who will be suspended for the second leg after a late booking, scored a crucial second two minutes from time.

Before Thursday's game, police found weapons - including knives and knuckledusters - on a coach of PSG supporters, who were denied entry.

On the pitch, there was little between the sides in a cagey first half in which the physical approach of PSG, finalists in 2015 and 2017, succeeded in negating the hosts.

David Luiz watched the victory at Kingsmeadow

Cuthbert was denied in the first half by an Irene Paredes sliding block after seizing on a defensive error, while the visitors' Ashley Lawrence fired wide just before the break.

But it was the introduction of Fran Kirby - the competition's second-highest scorer this season with five in four games - seven minutes into the second half that proved instrumental.

Chelsea Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger reacts as her side take the lead against PSG

She almost broke the deadlock immediately when she was slipped in by Beth England but dragged a shot just wide.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger pushed away a Lawrence shot destined for the top corner before Blundell struck 17 minutes before the end.

After some good build-up play involving Kirby, Blundell looped a shot with her weaker left foot over PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

The hosts, bidding to reach back-to-back semi-finals, were denied when Sophie Ingle hit a post at a corner and Maren Mjelde's follow-up was blocked, but there was still time left for Cuthbert to convert Kirby's pass.