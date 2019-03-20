Women's Super League attracts record sponsorship deal

Chelsea are the current Women's Super League champions

The FA Women's Super League is to be sponsored by Barclays from the 2019/20 season in what is the biggest commercial investment in UK women's sport.

The multi-million-pound partnership, which sees Barclays become the first title sponsor of WSL, runs until July 2022.

The top tier of women's football will be renamed the 'Barclays FA Women's Super League' and there will be record levels of investment into the women's game in England.

The new partnership includes The FA and Barclays working together to drive the growth of the women's game at a grassroots level, with Barclays becoming the lead partner of the FA Girls' Football School Partnerships, a nationwide scheme to help develop girls' access to football at school.

Manchester City are top of Women's Super League this season with Nikita Parris playing a key role

The initiative will see a network of hubs delivering FA programmes for their local network of schools which will encourage girls to make football a part of their life.

Barclays will also join with The FA and The Youth Sport Trust to support the development and delivery of 100 Girls' Football School Partnerships.

Kelly Simmons, The FA's Director of Women's Professional Game said: "We are delighted to announce our landmark partnership with Barclays and are looking forward to them joining us on a journey to transform the future of women's football.

"Their record, multi-million-pound commitment will impact all levels of the game and will support our ambition to make the Barclays FA Women's Super League the world's most successful league, on and off the pitch.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scored a hat-trick against Bristol City last weekend

"Of equal importance is the support this provides to The FA Girls' Football School Partnerships, a cornerstone to our ambition to double participation within The FA's Gameplan for Growth strategy and will see girls across the country given the opportunity to begin a relationship with football, which we hope will last a lifetime."

Jes Staley, Group CEO of Barclays, said: "Football has the power to transform young people's lives, boosting their confidence, being part of a team and providing more opportunities to grow.

"The grassroots work through The FA Girls' Football School Partnerships will help thousands more girls in England to take up sport and we look forward to partnering with The FA to deliver that.

"Barclays' multi-year investment is also our salute to the professionalism of The FA Women's Super League players, and we hope it will help take the game to new heights, making England's domestic league a world leader."